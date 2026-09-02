Lazaro Montes has memorable debut with homer, 2 RBIs as Mariners end skid with 9-6 win over Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Lazaro Montes homered in his big league debut, Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer and Seattle ended a five-game skid with a 9-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Dominic Canzone also homered for the Mariners, who tagged Jedixson Páez (0–1) for five runs in the second inning of his first career start and finished with 14 hits.

The game was delayed for several minutes in the sixth after umpire Will Little caught a foul ball under his chin, knocking off his throat guard. Little appeared dazed and needed a few minutes before finishing the top of the sixth. He then left the game as second-base umpire Ryan Wills took over behind the plate.

The scary moment came not long after a jubilant trip around the bases by Montes, one of several players added Tuesday as rosters expanded.

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Montes walked and scored in the first, hit an RBI single in the second and led off the fifth with a 407-foot shot to center. Montes had an animated run around the bases, nearly bowling over third-base coach Carlos Cardoza during a high-five on his way to the plate, followed by a dugout celebration carrying the Mariners’ golden trident.

Mickey Gasper homered for Boston, which has lost three of four. The Red Sox got a two-run homer by Jahmai Jones as they tried to rally late, but couldn’t overcome a 9-1 deficit.

Bryan Woo (10-9) pitched six strong innings and had a cushion after the Mariners scored five in the second. Woo allowed two runs — one earned — on five hits and struck out seven.

Páez, pitching in his fourth career game and first for Boston, lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and two walks.

Up next

Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (4-8, 4.12 ERA) faces Red Sox lefty Patrick Sandoval (1-3, 4.20) as the series concludes Wednesday.

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