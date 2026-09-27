Lawrence throws 3 TD passes as Jaguars rout Patriots and raise more questions about Maye

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, including one on which Parker Washington made a fingertip catch in the end zone, and the Jacksonville Jaguars bounced back from their worst offensive performance in nearly a year to dominate New England 35-6 on Sunday.

Lawrence also strangely gave himself up at the 1-yard line with nearly 9 minutes to play. It created countless laughs on the sideline. Bhayshul Tuten scored on the next play, which surely will cause angst in the fantasy football world.

Regardless, the Jaguars (2-1) won their sixth consecutive regular-season game at home and raised more questions about Drake Maye’s regression for the Patriots.

Maye fumbled twice, losing one, and threw two more interceptions before getting pulled in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. He now has one TD pass and six INTs in three games. He threw 31 touchdowns and eight picks last season for the AFC champion Patriots (1-2).

Maye’s performance in this one was more alarming than his three-interception fourth quarter in the season opener at Seattle. The ball slipped out of his right hand with no one around him during one play. He threw into coverage on a third-and-goal play, resulting in Travis Hunter’s first career interception. He also threw a pass directly to cornerback Jarrian Jones that set up another score for Jacksonville.

New England had other issues, too: Andy Borregales missed a 38-yard field goal; Kyle Williams mistakenly stepped out of bounds on a kickoff return, giving the Pats the ball at their 9-yard line; and Mack Hollins was flagged for taunting at the end of a 9-yard reception, turning a fourth-and-1 play into a field-goal situation.

The Jaguars were much cleaner all afternoon.

Lawrence completed 19 of 29 passes for 182 yards, with an interception on a tipped pass. He connected with Jakobi Meyers and Josh Cameron for TDs. Cameron got significant snaps in place of Brian Thomas Jr., who dropped two passes in last week’s 20-13 loss at Denver.

Tuten finished with 73 yards rushing.

Patriots pull off a crazy play

Facing a first-and-30 play after back-to-back penalties, the Patriots dialed up some trickiness in Jacksonville territory. And it worked despite a lot of adversity.

Maye threw a backward pass to Elton Chism III, who had to elude Jones’ tackle near the sideline. Chism stayed on his feet and completed a pass to Mack Hollins that was tipped by cornerback Travis Hunter. It was far from pretty but resulted in a 16-yard gain that led to a field goal.

Little nearly hit an NFL record field goal

Jacksonville’s Cam Little just missed making a 70-yard field goal, which would have broken his NFL record. Little attempted the long kick at the end of the first half and pushed it just a couple feet right.

Little had the distance, which was no surprise considering he made a 70-yard in a preseason game against Pittsburgh in 2025. He set the real NFL mark later that year with a 68-yarder at Las Vegas in early November.

Key injuries

Patriots: RG Greg Van Roten left in the first half with a thigh injury and did not return. DT Christian Barmore (shoulder) and CB Carlton Davis III also missed snaps but later returned.

Jaguars: DT DaVon Hamilton stayed on the ground in pain after sacking Maye but was able to return a few plays later.

Up next

Patriots: Play at Buffalo next Sunday.

Jaguars: Play at Cincinnati next Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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