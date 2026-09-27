3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-495 north in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday that left two vehicles in the median and one in the woods on the side of Interstate 495.

Mansfield firefighters said they responded to the crash on I-495 northbound shortly before noon.

Crews said two people were trapped inside their vehicles and needed to be extricated.

Authorities said two people were transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Officials did not share their conditions.

A third person was transported to BMC South for evaluation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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