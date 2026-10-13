Lawrence mayor set to be arraigned on state criminal charges

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning on state criminal charges.

DePeña is accused of secretly recording two employees at Lawrence City Hall and later distributing that recording. He is also accused of intimidating a witness connected to the case.

The mayor is also facing separate federal charges for allegedly using COVID-era loans for personal expenses.

DePeña pleaded not guilty to those charges last month.

Despite the criminal cases against him, DePeña reaffirmed last week that he has no plans to resign as mayor.

The Lawrence City Council also delayed a planned no-confidence vote last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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