Lawrence man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on N.H. interstate

LONDONDERRY, N.H — A Lawrence man was seriously injured Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the breakdown lane of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire, state police say.

State police say that the incident occurred just before 11 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to I-93 South at exit 5 to reports of a person struck.

Troopers conducted a preliminary investigation on the scene, where they determined that 40-year-old Felix Matos Medina of Lawrence, Mass., had pulled into the breakdown lane to take a look at a mechanical issue with his vehicle. Shortly after stepping out of his car, a Chevy Malibu, driven by David Jodoin, 43, of Londonderry, NH, struck Medina.

Medina was airlifted by a medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., with serious injuries. Jodoin stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities.

I-93 at exit 5 was closed for thirty minutes to allow the medical helicopter to land. One of the travel lanes remained closed for some hours afterwards for New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit to investigate the crash.

“No charges have been filed at this time; however, all aspects of the crash remain under investigation,” New Hampshire State Police wrote. “Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Evan Puopolo at (603) 451-9784.”

State police also reminded drivers of Sherrill’s Law (RSA 265:37-a), which requires drivers to give space and slow down when approaching a stopped vehicle with its warning signals.

“Drivers are also required to move out of partially or wholly blocked lanes when it’s safe to do so,” state police added. “Violators face a $75 fine plus a penalty assessment for a first offense, and a $250 fine plus a penalty assessment for subsequent offenses within 12 months.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group