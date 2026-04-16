19-year-old arrested on drug trafficking charges during traffic stop in Maine, state police say

FARMINGDALE, Maine — A 19-year-old New York City teen is facing drug trafficking charges, and among three people who were arrested during a traffic stop in Maine, state police said Thursday.

Nevaeh Harris was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful trafficking of cocaine base and one count each of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and falsifying physical evidence.

The teen was in possession of approximately 44.9 grams of crack cocaine and 8.8 grams of fentanyl, state police said.

Harris, a rear-seat passenger in the SUV, initially provided troopers with a false name, state police said.

Two other Augusta residents were arrested during the traffic stop.

Samantha Robinson, 32, the driver, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, state police said.

Sheena Wright, 61, a front-seat passenger, was taken into custody on an active Failure to Appear misdemeanor arrest warrant related to a theft charge, state police said.

On April 6, troopers conducted a traffic stop on an SUV for a motor vehicle violation in Farmingdale.

During the stop, troopers developed probable cause to believe that Robinson was driving while under the influence of alcohol, state police said.

Wright and Harris were transported to the Kennebec County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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