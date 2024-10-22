Lawn signs supporting Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris set ablaze in Mass. town

STERLING, Mass. — A police investigation is underway after lawn signs displayed at a Massachusetts home in support of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris were set ablaze last week.

Officers responding to a report of a fire on the front lawn of a home in the Worcester County town of Sterling around 10 p.m. on Oct. 17 launched an arson and vandalism investigation after finding a number of torched political signs, according to Sterling Police Chief Sean Gaudette.

Sterling Fire Chief David C. Hurlbut, Jr. confirmed that members of his department were called to the scene to extinguish multiple burning political signs.

Tim Aldrige, a self-described conservative who lives next to the home that was targeted, shared video with Boston 25 News that showed the signs being torched by a serious of small fires.

“It’s America. You got to let both signs represent. Then you vote and move on as a country. Too many of generations of people fought for that right for free speech,” Aldrige told Boston 25. “I don’t agree with the things that my neighbors put signs up for but they sure as hell have every right to have those signs out.”

Aldrige noted that the home where the fires were set is located along a “fairly desolate” road in town.

Blaine Bershad, a fellow resident of Sterling, said in a Facebook post that signs supporting Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Jim McGovern were also vandalized.

Gaudette said no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Aldrige said his neighbors plan to install cameras and put up new signs.

The 2024 presidential election will be held in Tuesday, Nov. 5.

