Late captain of the Lily Jean to be posthumously honored with three Mariner’s Medals

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The Gloucester City Council unanimously voted to honor the late captain of the Lily Jean.

Captain Accursio “Gus” Sanfilippo will posthumously receive three Gloucester Mariner’s Medals.

Sanfilippo and the crew on board the Lily Jean carried out rescue operations off the Massachusetts coast in 2000, 2007, and 2011.

The fishing vessel sank off Cape Ann on Friday, Jan. 30.

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According to the U.S. Coast Guard, crews received an emergency position-indicating radio beacon from a fishing vessel, later determined to be the Lily Jean.

Sanfilippo was the only member of the seven-person crew who was recovered.

The other six members are presumed dead.

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