‘A lasting resource’: Salem Willows Fishing Pier reopens after $5 million project

SALEM, Mass. — A popular spot in Salem Harbor has undergone a $5 million upgrade.

Local and state officials on Monday officially reopened the Salem Willows Fishing Pier, which will enhance public access to the coastline for thousands of visitors and residents, officials said.

“This pier is more than just a place to fish — it is a place where families have gathered for generations to connect with nature, share traditions, and make life-long memories,” Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said in a statement.

“In the heart of Salem, this project showcases what we can accomplish when we come together to create space for community and connection with nature in our cities,” Driscoll said. “With the revitalization of Salem Willows, we are putting Salem on the map as a destination for outdoor recreation and improving the quality of life for all our North Shore residents.”

The pier “will serve as a lasting resource for generations to come,” Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said in a statement.

Salem Willows Fishing Pier (Mass.gov)

Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo said the Willows pier “is such a special space in Salem and central in the memories of so many who grew up here and who are part of our community today.”

“Thanks to this project it will continue to be so for generations to come, providing public access to our historic waterfront, opportunities for recreational fishing, and a place for us to connect with nature and with one another,” Pangallo said.

Originally constructed in 1894, the pier stood for over 100 years before it was demolished due to deterioration, storm damage and sea-level rise impacts.

In 2020, the City of Salem and Division of Marine Fisheries formalized a multi-year partnership to rebuild the iconic pier, the centerpiece of Salem Willows Park.

Completed in November, the new pier extends over 300 feet into Salem Sound and features a T-shaped end, allowing for maximum access to the most coveted location for angling, officials said.

The pier provides public access to fishing and outdoor recreation, and officials said the new pier is fully ADA compliant, expanding access for people of all abilities to visit, cast a line, and enjoy the scenery.

More than half of the $5 million project was funded by the City of Salem.

Nearly $2 million of the total project cost came from the sale of saltwater fishing licenses, through the state’s Saltwater Recreational Fishing Fund, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Sport Fish Restoration Program. The Seaport Economic Council contributed $700,000 to the project, which officials said will drive tourism and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities for visitors and residents.

“I am thrilled at the return of the Salem Willows Fishing Pier, a resource that enhances access to recreational fishing and to our beautiful coastline here in Salem,” state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-2nd Essex, said in a statement. “Thank you to the Department of Fish and Game for their commitment to this project and to ensuring that residents and visitors can enjoy this pier for years to come.”

