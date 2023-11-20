Large water main break floods Needham neighborhood

NEEDHAM, Mass — Some Needham residents were asked to not use or drink their water Sunday night after a large water main break flooded their neighborhood.

The water main broke in the area of Frank Street, Lynn Road and William Street, coating the pavement in water.

“The road is compromised in the area. We are asking for people to avoid the area at this time as this will be a prolonged operation,” Needham police wrote on Facebook.

Needham police asked that residents in the area avoid using or drinking their water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

