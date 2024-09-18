Large water main break floods Dorchester roadway, shuttle busses replace MBTA service

BOSTON — Crews are cleaning up after a large water main break in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officials say the break happened in between Dorchester Avenue and Ashmont Street.

Video shows the roadway completely flooded out.

Boston Water and Sewer is urging motorists to avoid the area until the water levels recede. They say multiple services will be impacted and customers may experience discolored water.

They did not provide an estimate of when repairs would be completed.

Repairs underway. Customers may experience discolored water which is common after a main break. Multiple services may be impacted. Discoloration will clear once crews flush the system when repairs complete.. We apologize for the inconvenience and expect make repairs expeditiously — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) September 18, 2024

The MBTA is using shuttle buses to replace service between Ashmont and JFK/UMass due to the water leak affecting the track area.

The MBTA did not give an estimate on when the shuttle buses will be phased out.

Red Line Ashmont Branch: Shuttle buses are replacing service between Ashmont and JFK/UMass while the Power Department continues to work on issues related to last night’s water main break near Ashmont station. — MBTA (@MBTA) September 18, 2024

The MBTA also posted that Braintree Branch passengers at JFK/UMass can board Braintree shuttles at the station. Riders do not need to go to Ashmont to access the shuttles.

With repairs underway, Boston Water and Sewer said people in the area might have discolored water.

That discoloration should clear once crews flush the system after the repairs are complete.

While that water is safe to drink, Boston Water and Sewer does not recommend people use it to wash clothes as it can cause stains.

No estimated repair time has been given as of Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

