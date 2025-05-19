Large tree falls, crushes cars in Boston

BOSTON — A large tree fell, ripped down wires, and crushed multiple cars in a Boston neighborhood on Monday morning.

The toppled tree smashed down on cars that were parked along Sutherland Street in Brighton.

Crews with Boston Parks and Recreation responded to the scene and were working to cut up the downed tree with chainsaws.

A resident of the neighborhood said she was getting ready for the day when she heard a loud bang around 6:30 a.m.

“I wasn’t sure what it was, but I heard a loud crash outside,” the resident said. “You just never know. Make sure you have car insurance, I guess."

The tree fell amid blustery conditions across the region.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

