Large search underway after reports of person jumping off bridge into Charles River

BOSTON — Authorities launched a massive search from the air and in the water after receiving reports of a person who had jumped into the Charles River and didn’t resurface.

Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Boston barracks, a state police marine unit, and local firefighters responded to the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge between Boston and Cambridge just before noon on Tuesday after learning of a man who appeared to have jumped off the bridge into the river below, authorities said.

Video from the scene showed multiple boats scouring the river, a state police helicopter flying overhead, and troopers roping off the bridge.

State police said the bridge would remain closed while the search unfolded and urged the public to seek alternative routes.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The Massachusetts Avenue Bridge between Boston and Cambridge is currently closed as State Police, @BostonFire and @CambridgeFD respond to reports of a person jumping into the Charles River who did not resurface. Please seek alternative travel routes. — Massachusetts State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 28, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group