Large police presence in Lawrence; residents asked to avoid area

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Residents of Lawrence are being asked to avoid an area of the city due to a large police presence.

Lawrence police say drivers and residents should stay away from Crawford Street and Exeter Street as officers respond to an incident.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson says troopers are also assisting Lawerence police officers at the scene.

Boston 25 News has multiple news crews headed to the scene.

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