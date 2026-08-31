75-year-old grandmother dies following water incident in Acton

ACTON, Mass. — A 75-year-old grandmother has passed away after she was rescued from the water at an Acton park alongside her 1-year-old grandchild who also died, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

First responders arrived at Nara Park around 2 p.m. Friday after two children, ages 4 and 6, attracted the attention of a bystander who was yelling for help.

The bystander then learned that two people were in the water and attempted to rescue them.

They were able to get the 1-year-old child and the child’s 75-year-old grandmother out of the water.

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The child was taken to a Boston hospital, where they later died.

The grandmother was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Boston hospital. The DA confirmed with Boston 25 she has passed away.

Residents said the pond is the most popular swimming area in town. Authorities said during a press conference that the victims were not swimming and were instead going for a walk in the area.

Their identities have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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