Fitchburg police and State detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Fitchburg

Updated Story

Fitchburg, Mass. — According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Fitchburg police and State Police Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Main Street at approximately 7 p.m.

Original story

A large police response is occurring in the town of Fitchburg as they have closed down Main Street.

Boston 25 is on the scene trying to gather information regarding the situation.

We have reached out to officials and police for additional details but have yet to hear back.

Boston 25 will keep you updated as we gather more information throughout the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group