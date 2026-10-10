Large police investigation in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A large police presence was seen overnight on Monk Street in Stoughton.

Multiple cruisers, crime scene tape, and evidence markers could be seen in the area.

Investigators were also gathered around a vehicle.

Boston 25 has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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