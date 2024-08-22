Large emergency response in Sterling after ledge at rock quarry collapses on worker

STERLING, Mass. — There is a large emergency response underway in Sterling after a ledge at a rock quarry collapsed on a worker on Thursday morning, officials said.

Rocks fell on the worker in the area of Chocksett Road just after 8 a.m., according to the Sterling Fire Department.

In a post on Facebook at 9 a.m., the department said firefighters and other emergency agencies were working at the “active” scene.

While there is no safety threat, the public was also urged to avoid the area until further notice.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

