Large emergency response at Nara Park in Acton

ACTON, Mass. — A large emergency response was seen at a pond in Acton on Friday afternoon.

First responders arrived at Nara Park around 2 p.m.

A Boston 25 photographer saw medics performing CPR on a woman who was later transported by helicopter.

Residents said the pond is the most popular swimming area in town.

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Boston 25 has reached out to the Action Police Department, the fire department, and the District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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