Large emergency response after small plane crashes in Nashua, New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H. — One person was injured in a plane crash in Nashua, New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed that a small plane had crashed on Cannongate Drive, and one person was taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear the extent of the injuries, but the victim was alert and talking to officials.

In a statement, the FAA said an A Velocity V-Twin crashed in a residential area shortly after departing Nashua Airport around 2:10 p.m. Only the pilot was on board.

The FAA will post a preliminary accident and incident report and will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

