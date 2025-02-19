Large emergency response after blaze breaks out at North Andover home

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A fire broke out at a home in North Andover overnight, prompting a large emergency response in the bitter cold.
Crews were called to a home on Colgate Drive around 2 a.m. for a report of a house fire.
Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed firefighters cutting holes in the roof of a home.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire.
There were no additional details immediately available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group