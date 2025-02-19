Large emergency response after blaze breaks out at North Andover home

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A fire broke out at a home in North Andover overnight, prompting a large emergency response in the bitter cold.

Crews were called to a home on Colgate Drive around 2 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed firefighters cutting holes in the roof of a home.

North Andover fire

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

