WENHAM, Mass. — A large brush fire in an Essex County swamp took firefighters from surrounding towns hours to extinguish on Wednesday.

Wenham Fire Chief Stephen B. Kavanagh says the fire was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of the Danvers-Wenham SwampWalk.

Arriving crews found heavy flames, spreading quickly due to the high winds.

0 of 8 Large brush fire in Essex County prompts hourslong response from firefighters (Wenham Fire Department) Large brush fire in Essex County prompts hourslong response from firefighters (Wenham Fire Department) Large brush fire in Essex County prompts hourslong response from firefighters (Wenham Fire Department) Large brush fire in Essex County prompts hourslong response from firefighters (Wenham Fire Department) Large brush fire in Essex County prompts hourslong response from firefighters (Wenham Fire Department) Large brush fire in Essex County prompts hourslong response from firefighters (Wenham Fire Department) Large brush fire in Essex County prompts hourslong response from firefighters (Wenham Fire Department)

A 3rd alarm response was called to contain the blaze, with crews from the Hamilton, Danvers, Boxford, Topsfield, Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Middleton Fire Departments as well as the Massachusetts Department of Forestry all assisting.

After 6 hours, the fire was finally extinguished, according to authorities.

There were no reports of any injuries, and crews returned to the scene on Thursday morning to monitor for hot spots.

“I would like to thank our mutual aid partners for their diligent work in assisting and supporting us,” said Chief Kavanagh.

He said Rehab 5 and Five Sons Pizza provided food and drinks to firefighters on-scene and thanked them for their partnership.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group