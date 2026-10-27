Lancaster parents organize their own Halloween walk after school cancels annual tradition

LANCASTER, Mass. — After the annual Halloween Husky Walk at Mary Rowlandson Elementary School was canceled, parents are now taking matters into their own hands, organizing a walk of their own this Friday to keep the longtime tradition alive.

Parents were first notified of the walk being canceled back in September. Since then, they’ve pushed school leaders to reconsider the decision, including bringing their concerns before the school committee last week.

Jennifer King, one of the parents helping organize the alternative parade, said those efforts left families feeling unheard. “Basically, completely ignored. We got no response whatsoever,” King told Boston 25 News.

Principal Scott Blanchard previously told Boston 25 News he was aware of concerns and that parents wanted to see the Halloween walk reinstated. Blanchard cited a lack of student participation as a reason for the cancellation but did not say whether he would reconsider the decision.

The parent-organized walk is planned for Friday, October 30. Families who wish to participate can dismiss their children from school, provided they follow the school’s established dismissal procedures. Organizers emphasized that the event is not a school-sponsored activity.

“It is completely alright to go ahead and dismiss your child if you want to do this. Just please be advised you have to follow the regulations that the school has, which would be to go on PickUp Patrol,” said King.

King said organizers have also been in communication with local police to help ensure the event is safe for participating families.

“I’ve already spoken to the chief of police, and he is supporting us, and he will be making sure that there are police officers along the route for our safety,” King said.

Parents say this tradition has become a cherished part of growing up in Lancaster, with multiple generations of relatives participating over the years.

“My grandma, my dad, my mom, my aunt, my uncle, almost all my cousins, me, my two older brothers and my two little brothers are doing it, which is crazy,” one young student Emily Flynn, told Boston 25 News.

Organizers are reminding families that children attending Friday’s walk must be accompanied by a responsible adult and that safety remains their top priority.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group