Lady Gaga bringing ‘Mayhem Ball’ to Boston with 2 shows at TD Garden

BOSTON — Lady Gaga is coming to Boston.

The pop music icon announced Tuesday that she has added 20 shows to her 2026 “Mayhem Ball Tour,” including two stops at TD Garden.

The singer, known for international hits including “Just Dance” and “Poker Face,” is set to perform at the Garden on Sunday, March 29, and Monday, March 30.

0 of 37 2025 MTV Video Music Awards ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Lady Gaga speaks onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) 2025 MTV VMAs - Show Lady Gaga accepts the award for artist of the year during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) MTV VMAs Guide FILE - Lady Gaga performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke/AP) 2020 MTV Video Music Awards - Show UNSPECIFIED - AUGUST 2020: (L-R) Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga perform during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV) (Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV) Lady Gaga 2025 SNL50: The Red Carpet - Season 2025 SNL50: THE RED CARPET -- Pictured: Lady Gaga on Sunday, February 16, 2025 -- (Photo by NBC/Noam Galai/NBC via Getty Images) (NBC/Noam Galai/NBC via Getty Images) Saturday Night Live - Season 50 SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1878 -- Pictured: Host and musical guest Lady Gaga during Promos on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images) (NBC/Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty ) SNL50: The Homecoming Concert - Season 2025 SNL50: THE HOMECOMING CONCERT -- Pictured: Lady Gaga performs on Friday, February 14, 2025 -- (Photo by: Theo Wargo/Peacock via Getty Images) (Peacock/Theo Wargo/Peacock via Getty Ima) FIREAID Benefit Concert For California Fire Relief - Intuit Dome INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for FIREAID) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for FIREAID) "Mayhem" FILE PHOTO: Lady Gaga attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. She released the track list for her upcoming album "Mayhem." (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) The 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Lady Gaga poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole (DANIEL COLE/REUTERS) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "Joker: Folie a Deux" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Photos: Lady Gaga through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) "Abracadabra" FILE PHOTO: Lady Gaga attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. She released her newest song, "Abracadabra" during the broadcast. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 67th GRAMMY Awards highlights LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Grammy Awards red carpet LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Lady Gaga attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Die With A Smile” from SZA onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Composite image of Lady Gaga next to bubble chair (Stacker/Stacker) FASHION-VICTORIA'S SECRET-SHOW US singer Bruno Mars (L) and US singer Lady Gaga perform during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris on November 30, 2016. / AFP / Martin BUREAU / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images) (MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images) 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Lady Gaga attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) Top entertainment photos of 2024 Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Joker: Folie A Deux' during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) (Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Top entertainment photos of 2024 Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Joker: Folie A Deux' on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) (Scott A Garfitt/Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) The musical mashup you never knew you needed LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Lady Gaga performs onstage during The Chromatica Ball Tour at Dodger Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation) (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation) Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures "Joker: Folie a Deux" - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "Joker: Folie a Deux" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX, (aka JOKER 2), from left: Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, 2024. © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection (©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection) Film-Joker FILE - Lady Gaga appears at the photo call for the film "Joker: Folie A Deux" during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 4, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) (Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) "Joker: Folie à Deux" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky attend the "Joker: Folie à Deux" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Who Should Play Britney Spears in The Biopic? Lady Gaga (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Paris 2024 - Opening ceremony 26 July 2024, France, Paris: Olympia, Paris 2024, opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics, singer Lady Gaga performs before the opening ceremony. Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa (Photo by Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

Lady Gaga will also visit Glendale, Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Atlanta, Austin, Miami, New York, Washington, D.C., Montreal, and Saint Paul between February and April 2026.

She kicked off the Mayhem Ball Tour in Las Vegas on July 16.

Presale for tickets to the Boston shows begins on Wednesday.

©2025 Cox Media Group