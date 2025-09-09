Lady Gaga bringing ‘Mayhem Ball’ to Boston with 2 shows at TD Garden

BOSTON — Lady Gaga is coming to Boston.
The pop music icon announced Tuesday that she has added 20 shows to her 2026 “Mayhem Ball Tour,” including two stops at TD Garden.
The singer, known for international hits including “Just Dance” and “Poker Face,” is set to perform at the Garden on Sunday, March 29, and Monday, March 30.
Lady Gaga will also visit Glendale, Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Atlanta, Austin, Miami, New York, Washington, D.C., Montreal, and Saint Paul between February and April 2026.
She kicked off the Mayhem Ball Tour in Las Vegas on July 16.
Presale for tickets to the Boston shows begins on Wednesday.
