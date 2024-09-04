Labor Day strike at 4 Boston hotels ends with hundreds of workers back on the job

BOSTON — The Labor Day strike at four Boston hotels ended late Tuesday night with hundreds of workers returning to their jobs, the union that represents them confirmed Wednesday morning.

Unite Here Local 26 said that workers at Fairmont Copley Square, Park Plaza, Hilton Logan Airport, and Hilton Seaport were back at work as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“It takes a lot of courage to go on strike, but hotel workers are strong because we’re fighting for our families, a spokesperson for Unite Here Local 26 said in a statement. “Although the strike ended yesterday, our fight continues.”

About 900 workers took part in the strike, demanding raises, better benefits, fair workloads, and the reversal of COVID-era cuts.

Contract talks between the hotels and the union have dragged on for months without results but the Unite Here Local 26 spokesperson noted that the union is hopeful to see movement from Hilton and Accor in negotiations.

“Hotel workers are ready to do whatever it takes to win, and this remains an active labor dispute,” the spokesperson added.

More than 10,000 hotel workers in nine cities across the United States joined Boston in the strike.

