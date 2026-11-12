Kowloon gets approval for drive-thru windows at restaurant

SAUGUS, Mass. — Diners at a popular North Shore restaurant could eventually be able to pick up their meals without leaving their cars.

The town of Saugus approved plans last week for two drive-thru windows at Kowloon.

The drive-thru windows would be part of a new, smaller Kowloon that the owners plan to build on the current site, along with apartment buildings.

The owners said the drive-thru would not operate like a traditional fast-food restaurant. Instead, customers would have to place their orders ahead of time before picking up their food at the window.

There is currently no timeline for when the new restaurant and apartments would be built.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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