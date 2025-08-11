Knife-wielding man tried to carjack family in parking lot of South Shore store, police say

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A man is facing charges after police say he pulled out a knife and tried to carjack a man who was waiting for his family in the parking lot of a store on the South Shore on Sunday night.

Justin Kilburn, 36, of Milford, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed carjacking, witness intimidation, and possesion of Class B and E drugs, according to the Braintree Police Department.

A 54-year-old Quincy man was parked outside of a store on Grossman Drive in Braintree, waiting for his family, who were inside shopping, when Kilburn approached, brandished a knife, and told the victim, “You have insurance, get out of the car," police said.

The victim suffered lacerations to his forearm, hand, and upper chest during a struggle that ensued. Kilburn ultimately ran off when the victim’s family emerged from the store and started yelling at him.

Kilburn jumped a fence and ran along nearby Red Line and Commuter Rail tracks, ducking into a wooded area where he was later arrested, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

