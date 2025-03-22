Kitty Dukakis, former first lady of Massachusetts, dies at 88

Mass. — Kitty Dukakis, the former first lady of Massachusetts and wife of presidential nominee Michael Dukakis has died, she was 88 years old.

Kitty’s son, John Dukakis confirmed to Boston 25 she passed away on Friday night.

Katharine Virginia Dickson was born in Cambridge in 1936 and graduated from Brookline High School in 1954. She married Michael Dukakis in 1963 and the two formed a strong bond.

Kitty was known for being an outspoken advocate for people with mental illness and addiction.

In a statement, John Dukakis said “she lived a full life fighting to make the world a better place and sharing her vulnerabilities to help others face theirs. She was loving, feisty and fun, and had a keen sensitivity to people from all walks of life.”

According to the Boston Globe, “Her public profile extended far beyond Massachusetts. President Carter appointed Mrs. Dukakis in 1978 to the first President’s Commission on the Holocaust, a panel that called for the creation of a national memorial and museum. In 1989, President George H.W. Bush appointed her to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, which replaced the commission.”

She passed away with her family by her side.

“Thank you to all who have touched our lives over the years or who were touched by our mother,” the statement ended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group