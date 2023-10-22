‘Kindness for Colleen’ day continues legacy of Danvers teacher murdered in school 10 years ago

DANVERS, Mass. — This week, the family and friends of Colleen Ritzer are asking people to perform an act of kindness in her memory.

Ritzer, a math teacher, was raped and killed inside Danvers High School on Oct. 22, 2013 by a student who was 14 at the time. Sunday marked the ten-year anniversary of her murder.

“As we continue to mourn the loss of this extraordinary daughter, sister, friend, and teacher, we also look to honor who she was - a positive and kind individual. Today, we remember Colleen’s life and honor her legacy of kindness and passion for teaching by being the good in someone’s day,” her family wrote in a statement on social media.

Since her death, numerous events have been held to honor the beloved teacher from Andover. In May, her hometown held its 9th annual “Step up for Colleen 5-K” run and walk in Central Park, with more than 3,000 people celebrating her life for that event.

Ritzer was 24 years old when one of her students, Phillip Chism, fatally attacked her after school.

In 2015, Chism was convicted of killing Ritzer in a women’s bathroom, stuffing her body into a recycling bin, and then burying her body nearby.

