‘Kids don’t know the ways of the road’: Marblehead bike shop won’t sell e-bikes to riders under 16

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — E-bikes are becoming an increasingly popular way for kids and teens to get around, but as more young riders hit the road, there’s growing concern about keeping them safe.

Marblehead Cycle has adopted a policy of not selling electric bikes to anyone under the age of 16. Store employees say they are willing to lose sales if it means preventing inexperienced riders from getting on high-speed e-bikes.

“If a parent comes and says, ‘Hey, I want to get an electric bike for my kid,’ and they say the child is 14 or 15, we say, ‘No, sorry. We’ll sell you an acoustic bike,’” one employee told Boston 25 News.

The move comes as injuries involving e-bikes and e-scooters continue to rise nationwide. According to emergency room data cited by the shop, injuries among children and teens increased dramatically between 2023 and 2026.

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Shop employees say their concerns are based on real-world dangers.

“Earlier this year it was a kid on an electric bike just blowing through an intersection fast, too fast, collision with a car,” one employee said. “Unfortunately, the kid passed away from that accident.”

Others at the shop argue that many younger riders lack the experience needed to safely navigate traffic and understand the rules of the road.

The discussion isn’t limited to Marblehead.

In Braintree, police have launched a program that rewards young riders for wearing helmets, hoping to encourage safe habits through positive reinforcement rather than enforcement alone.

Parents told Boston 25 News they support both stricter safety measures and efforts to promote responsible riding.

“I’ve seen some kids running around town here with no helmets, going over 30 miles an hour, and it’s pretty dangerous,” Mike Dichiara said.

A debate on stronger restrictions is also playing out on Beacon Hill. Lawmakers are proposing the ‘Ride Safe Act,’ which aims to create new rules that restrict how old you have to be to ride and enforce certain safety standards for e-bikes that operate at higher speeds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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