Kevin Albert facing discipline from Canton Select Board for misconduct in Karen Read case

CANTON, Mass. — In a Select Board meeting on Tuesday night, Canton officials voted to discipline Detective Kevin Albert for misconduct allegations in the Karen Read case following an independent investigation.

Details of what his discipline would entail were not made available by police or the Canton Select Board.

“The Canton Police Department hired an independent investigator who conducted a thorough investigation of the allegations of misconduct by Detective Albert,” a statement issued by the Select Board read. “Following the investigation, the Select Board reviewed the report and had an opportunity to question the investigator and Detective Albert about the scope and sufficiency of the investigation as well as the substance of the allegations. The Select Board voted that discipline be imposed by the Chief of Police which Detective Albert has accepted.”

According to town officials, Select Board member Chris Albert, Kevin’s brother, recused himself from the hearing.

Kevin Albert was placed on paid administrative leave on June 13, following disgraced State Police Trooper Michael Proctor’s explosive testimony that indicated Albert left his badge in Proctor’s cruiser after a night of drinking.

Former Boston police officer Brian Albert, brother of Kevin, owned the home at 34 Fairview Avenue in Canton where Karen Read is accused of killing her Boston Police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe in January 2022.

Read’s lawyers say she was framed and that O’Keefe was killed inside Brian Albert’s home and then dragged outside to be left for dead.

The Norfolk County District Attorney plans to retry Read after her case ended in a mistrial in July.

