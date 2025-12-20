Kenny Chesney stops in at a popular North End restaurant in Boston

BOSTON — Grammy-nominated Country music icon Kenny Chesney was spotted in Boston’s North End for some of “The Good Stuff.”

Chesney went to the popular Italian restaurant Strega for brunch. The restaurant is hailed as one of “Boston’s Most Coveted Table Reservations,” known for its decor, Italian cuisine, and its celebrity clientele.

So you go to the restaurant in the north end of Boston for lunch and this happens. Thanks to Nick and everyone at Strega for one fun lunch!!



Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/WPC8fI1std — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) December 20, 2025

While there, guests sang along to Chesney’s songs while he took it all in.

