Kennedy family gathers on Cape Cod for Ethel Kennedy’s funeral

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Members of the Kennedy family gathered Monday on Cape Cod for the funeral of Ethel Kennedy, who lost her husband Robert F. Kennedy to assassination.

Ethel, who raised their 11 children following her husband’s death, passed away on Oct. 10 at the age of 96 from complications related to a stroke, her family said.

“It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy. She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week,” her family said in a statement shared on X. “Along with a lifetime’s work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly.”

Monday’s funeral service, which was closed to the public, was held at Our Lady of Victory in the Centerville village of Barnstable.

Pallbearers Max Kennedy, left, Chris Kennedy, behind center left, both sons of the late Ethel Kennedy, and Matt Kennedy, center front, and, Joseph Kennedy III, front second from right, both grandsons of Ethel Kennedy, carry her casket from Our Lady of Victory church, following funeral services, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Centerville, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Mourners gathered at the church on a cool, gloomy fall day to pay their respects. Photos and video showed family carrying Ethel’s casket inside for the service.

Ethel rarely spoke about her husband’s assassination and was by his side when he was killed while running for president in 1968.

Ethel advocated for many causes after founding the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights.

President Joe Biden called Ethel an “American icon” after her passing.

The Kennedy matriarch, mother to Kathleen, Joseph II, Robert Jr., David, Courtney, Michael, Kerry, Christopher, Max, Douglas, and Rory, was one of the last remaining members of a family generation that included President John F. Kennedy.

Her family said she had recently enjoyed seeing many of her relatives before falling ill.

Through the years (Original Caption) 6/17/1950-Grennwich, CT: Robert F. Kennedy Weds Ethel Skakel. Photo shows couple leaving church. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)

