Karen Read’s lawyers among notable names on prosecution’s witness list for 2nd trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — The prosecution in the Karen Read murder case on Thursday revealed an updated list of 91 witnesses for the Mansfield woman’s retrial, one day after the defense filed their official list.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking. The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan, Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally, and Assistant District Attorney Laura McLaughlin jointly filed the witness list on behalf of the Commonwealth.

The list includes many familiar names, including members of the Albert and McCabe family, “Turtleboy” blogger Aidan Kearney, fired Massachusetts State Police investigator Michael Proctor, William Read, and members of the O’Keefe family.

The list also notably names three members of Read’s defense team, indicating lawyers Alan Jackson, David Yannetti, and Elizabeth Little could be called to the stand by the prosecution during the retrial.

Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan has added Karen Read's legal team as potential witnesses at her trial, according to an updated filing pic.twitter.com/a2X7E6rId4 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 20, 2025

The defense also named Proctor as a prospective witness for the retrial, as well as DA Morrissey, among 89 other names.

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024. The retrial is slated to start with jury selection on April 1.

Read the full list of witnesses in the defense’s filing:

