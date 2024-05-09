Karen Read, John O’Keefe were ‘affectionate, loving’ toward each other before he died, witness says

DEDHAM, Mass. — New video of John O’Keefe and Karen Read appears to show affection between the couple the night before he was found dead in a blizzard outside a home in Canton in January 2022.

The jury in Read’s murder trial saw the video as a number of close friends took the stand Wednesday and recalled the night before O’Keefe’s death.

The prosecution showed O’Keefe with friends at Canton’s CF McCarthy’s hours before he died. Read joined them later and drank with the group.

In a video played in court, Read is seen hugging and kissing O’Keefe.

Video shows Karen Read, John O'Keefe embracing at Canton bar hours before his death

The prosecution also showed surveillance inside the Waterfall Bar and Grill, the second bar the couple went to with a group before leaving for 34 Fairview Road in Canton.

“They were affectionate toward each other loving toward each other to the point my wife made a comment why are you not like that with me,” Nicholas Kolokithas testified.

Nicholas Kolokithas, of Canton

The next morning started with calls and texts from Read to friends of O’Keefe.

“I see a lot of missed calls, a bunch of missed calls from Karen,” Michael Camerano told the court.

His wife Katherine Camerano also took the stand and said Read started reaching out as early as 4 a.m. on January 29, 2022.

Katherine Camerano

“She was just screaming, “Where’s mike? Where’s Mike?” said Katherine. Then she got texts from Read.

Read: “He’s dead.”

Katherine: “What, Karen, are you serious?”

Read: “He was in the snow.”

Read is accused of running down O’Keefe with her car outside of the Canton house, but the defense has long argued that he was beaten up inside and dragged out.

34 Fairview Road

More witnesses close to O’Keefe and Read are expected to take the stand on Thursday in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

Thursday is slated to be a half-day of testimony.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group