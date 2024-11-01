K-6 students wow West Roxbury seniors with Halloween parade

BOSTON — Ghouls, goblins, and witches of all ages came together on Thursday at a West Roxbury senior living facility, celebrating an annual Halloween parade.

The parade, hosted at the Deutches Altenheim Senior Living campus, is a much-anticipated tradition.

225 students from St. Theresa of Avila School showed off their costumes to Edelweiss Village Assisted Living residents and German Centre nursing home residents to much applause.

“I think it’s something the residents look forward to every single year,” Executive Director Amanda Daury said. “Already on Monday they were asking, ‘Oh when are the kids, coming? Let me know!’ So it’s good they come out of their rooms and be part of the Halloween spirit.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group