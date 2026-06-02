Juveniles suspected in string of break-ins arrested after leading police on chase in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — Two juveniles suspected of being involved in a string of car break-ins in Lakeville were arrested Monday after leading police on a chase when officers attempted to arrest the pair.

Lakeville police say at least 10 vehicles were broken into between Thursday and Monday.

After identifying two juveniles as suspects, police attempted to take the two into custody on Smith Circle around 8:43 p.m. on Monday night.

The two juveniles fled and were arrested on Yellow Hill Road in Fall River.

Evidence in the car connected the pair to the previous break-ins and a motor vehicle reported stolen earlier that day, according to Lakeville police.

Police believe the juveniles were also involved in incidents in other communities, including a stolen license plate investigation and two separate failure-to-stop incidents in Raynham, and a hit-and-run crash in Taunton.

One of the two juveniles has been charged with the following:

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop for police

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Speeding

Marked lanes violation

Stop sign violation

Possession of burglarious tools

Use of a motor vehicle without authority

Charges are still pending against the other arrested juvenile, police say.

“Multiple law enforcement agencies from across the region — including Freetown Police, Dartmouth Police and the Massachusetts State Police — were instrumental in assisting with the pursuit and safe apprehension of these two juveniles,” said Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins. “Cooperation across town and city lines makes each of our departments stronger.”

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