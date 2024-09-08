Local

Juvenile flown to hospital after shooting in Lowell

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

LOWELL, Mass. — A juvenile was flown to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a shooting in Lowell, police say.

Lowell police officers responded to Common Avenue shortly after 4:00 p.m. and found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported by air ambulance to a Boston hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation indicates the shooting was an isolated incident, police say.

.Detectives assigned to the Lowell Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

