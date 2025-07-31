Juvenile facing serious injuries after being struck by car in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A 16-year-old cyclist was seriously hurt after being struck by a car in Lynn.

According to Lynn police, the incident occurred around 4:26 p.m., when officers responded to the area of Cottage Street and Woodman Street to reports of a cyclist struck by a car.

Upon arrival, officers found the 16-year-old boy suffering serious injuries.

The juvenile was rushed to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

