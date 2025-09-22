Juvenile, adult hurt after being shot near mall in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Two people, including a juvenile, were hurt after a shooting near a mall in Leominster.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Twin City Mall at 975 Merriam Avenue around 10:41 p.m. on Saturday night.

Upon arrival, officers found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound. Life Flight transported him to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where he is expected to survive his injuries.

Further investigation revealed that an adult male was also shot. He was transported by ambulance to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.

He is also expected to survive his injuries.

The Leominster Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Leonardo Colon at (978) 534-7560.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

