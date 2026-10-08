Juvenile accused of brandishing handgun, ghost gun materials found in Dennis home

DENNIS, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a juvenile allegedly brandished a handgun, leading Dennis police to discover ghost gun materials, including partially assembled firearms and a 3D printer in a home.

According to police, officers responded on October 6 after receiving a report that a juvenile had brandished a handgun toward a victim before fleeing the scene.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

Following an initial investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for the juvenile’s residence.

Police said detectives executing the warrant recovered multiple unfinished or partially assembled handguns with homemade frames, along with slides, magazines, triggers, springs, and other internal components.

Investigators also found tools and precision toolkits commonly used to assemble firearms, a 3D printer and numerous rolls of filament, according to police. Two laptops and a cellphone were also seized as evidence.

Ghost guns lack serial numbers and can be made using 3D-printing technology and other components, police said.

“This case shows how quickly and quietly these tools can make their way into a home,” Dennis Police Chief Brady said. “We are asking parents and guardians to be aware of what their children may be accessing online, what packages are being delivered, and what equipment, like 3D printers, is being used behind closed doors.”

Police are asking parents and guardians to be vigilant about potential ghost gun activity and suspicious behavior in their homes.

No additional information about the juvenile will be released because of their age and an investigation remains on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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