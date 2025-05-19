‘Just people doing a job we were given’: 100-year-old WWII vet awarded Bronze Star

BOSTON — A World War II vet receiving an honor, eight decades in the making.

Private First Class Andrew Bostinto is 100 years old today, but when he was in his twenties, he served with the storied ‘one-hundred-and-first’ in Europe.

On Sunday, at the Boston Wounded Veteran Run, he was awarded the Bronze Star for his bravery in combat in 1945.

“I speak this for everybody who’s listening here, we’re not heroes,” Bostinto said while receiving his award, “we’re just people doing a job we were given.”

Joining him were active members of the military, fellow veterans, and an army of motorcyclists, all paying their respects.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, around one percent of the 16-point-four million Americans who served in the Second World War are still alive today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

