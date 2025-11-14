Jury foreman in Karen Read murder retrial speaks out for first time

BOSTON — The jury foreman who helped acquit Karen Read in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, is speaking publicly for the first time.

Charlie DeLoach addressed criminal justice students at Fisher College in Boston on Thursday, sharing insight into the high-profile murder retrial.

DeLoach said text messages from former Massachusetts State Police trooper and lead investigator Michael Proctor — while troubling — were not enough on their own to clear the Mansfield woman of murder charges.

DeLoach said jurors also questioned evidence about Read’s Lexus SUV tailight and believed it had been tampered with.

Partial reconstruction of taillight found at crime scene

“A small piece of hair...That piece of hair is supposed to be on her bumper from all the way from Mansfield to Dighton, back from Dighton to Canton, in a snowstorm with winds of 35 mph, and that one little thing didn’t fly off?”

In June, jurors acquitted Read of second-degree murder and manslaughter but found her guilty of operating under the influence.

The case drew national attention and sparked debate over investigative practices.

DeLoach also revealed that the jury plans to reunite at some point.

