Julia Child’s former Cambridge home hits the market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A piece of Cambridge culinary history is on the market.

The former home of famed chef and television personality Julia Child has been listed for $6.475 million.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home at 103 Irving St. spans 6,321 square feet and sits just a few blocks from Harvard Yard.

Child lived in the house for about 40 years with her husband, Paul, after the couple moved to Cambridge in 1961.

She stayed in the home until 2001, when she moved to a retirement community and donated the property to Smith College.

The college later sold the house.

The historic property has been renovated for modern living while retaining many of its original architectural characteristics.

The current listing calls it “a rare opportunity to own one of Cambridge’s most discreet yet storied residences.”

“Tucked away just blocks from Harvard Yard,” the listing says, the home “was once home to legendary chef Julia Child, whose iconic kitchen is now preserved at the Smithsonian.”

Child donated her original Cambridge kitchen to the Smithsonian Institution in 2001.

Today, it is preserved and displayed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

The museum describes Child’s kitchen as the “beating heart and social center of her household.”

The kitchen contains many of the tools and pieces of equipment Child used during her decades-long career.

The property was built in 1889 and features the scale and architectural details of a much older Cambridge residence.

The listing says the home has been “thoughtfully renovated for 21st century luxury living while retaining the architectural detail and grand scale of another era.”

Inside, the home includes spacious living and entertaining areas, gas fireplaces, a wine room, Lutron lighting, and a solar panel system.

The second floor includes four bedrooms, including a primary suite with a fireplace, walk-in closet, built-in cabinetry, and an en suite bathroom with a double vanity.

For more information on the listing, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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