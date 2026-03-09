Judge orders return of Karen Read’s phones, but there’s a catch

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Norfolk County Superior Court judge has ruled that two iPhones seized from Karen Read should be returned.

However, a specific provision in the order means Read likely won’t be holding her devices anytime soon.

Judge Michael P. Doolin allowed Read’s renewed motion for the return of her property. Read’s purple iPhone with a green case and a white iPhone with a clear case were seized by State Police on January 24, 2024, amid an investigation into witness intimidation.

Judge Doolin’s decision follows a previous ruling by Judge Krupp, which denied the Commonwealth’s request to search the phones. Judge Krupp found that the prosecution’s 19-month delay in seeking a search warrant for the phone data was “unreasonable”.

In his decision, Judge Doolin noted:

“Where Judge Krupp has denied the Commonwealth’s ability to obtain a search warrant... and there is no pending case against Read, there is no basis for the continued possession of Read’s cell phones”.

Despite the victory on paper, the court included a caveat: the Commonwealth is permitted to maintain possession of the iPhones pending an appeal of the ruling.

The ruling has drawn criticism from Read’s legal team.

“This decision is essentially just a piece of paper saying we’re right, but it makes no difference,” attorney Benjamin Urbelis told Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel.

The battle over the digital devices is part of the fallout from the high-profile death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. Read was found not guilty of O’Keefe’s murder last June, after which she immediately began demanding the return of the seized electronics

Special Prosecutor Robert Cosgrove did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

