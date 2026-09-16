Judge finds man accused of deadly Apple store crash in Hingham competent to stand trial

The man accused of driving through an Apple store in Hingham—which ultimately killed a 65-year-old man and injured several others — was found competent to stand trial by a judge on Wednesday.

Bradley Rein was charged with second-degree murder and motor vehicle homicide.

His lawyer claimed he had memory issues, but a clinician screening found no concerns.

On Nov. 21, 2022, Rein crashed his 2019 Toyota 4Runner into the front of the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham.

The crash resulted in the death of 65-year-old construction worker Kevin Bradley.

Rein claimed a software malfunction caused his vehicle to speed up.

Prosecutors said an inspection of the vehicle revealed no defects that would have contributed to the crash.

Rein is scheduled to appear again on Oct. 14 for a change of venue motion.

His trial is set to begin in January.

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