Judge Cannone reprimands Karen Read’s defense team in heated pre-trial hearing

DEDHAM, Mass. — Tuesday marked another day of contentious pre-trial proceedings in the Karen Read case with Judge Beverly Cannone reprimanding Read’s defense attorneys for what she said were “false statements” regarding their relationship with expert witnesses.

The issue involves the defense’s communication and a $24,000 payment to the engineering firm ARCCA, whose scientists testified in the first trial that the injuries sustained by Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe were inconsistent with a vehicle strike.

Read is charged with fatally striking O’Keefe, her then-boyfriend, with her SUV in Canton.

“I find or conclude that that was a material misrepresentation and that it was deliberate,” Judge Cannone stated from the bench. Despite the prosecution’s efforts to block the ARCCA witnesses, Judge Cannone ruled that both would be permitted to testify in the re-trial.

Outside the courthouse, Read expressed relief at the ruling, telling Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel, “I feel great about that, obviously. It will be very late in the game to go find a reconstructionist.”

The defense also presented several motions, including a request to bar certain prosecution witnesses from the courtroom during closing arguments.

Attorney Elizabeth Little argued that the presence of the Albert and McCabe families, who had already testified, created an intimidating atmosphere at the first trial. Little further cited a report from Vanity Fair, where a juror claimed to have felt intimidated by their presence during closing arguments.

Read’s defense has consistently alleged a cover-up involving law enforcement and witnesses.

Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan has accused the defense of working with supporters and content creators to “harass” witnesses. Brennan spoke specifically about Worcester blogger Aidan Kearney who’s been charged with witness intimidation in connection with Read’s case

“The Commonwealth wants the jurors to believe this is all at the hands of Ms. Read. She’s been the one engaging in this, or the defense has, which is just not true,” said defense attorney Alan Jackson, countering Brennan’s assertions, “There were very obviously vile acts that were described during the first trial. In these witnesses’ testimony, to the extent that they did occur, they are obviously in no way, in no way condoned by the defense.”

Brennan responded, “The prosecutors weren’t outside patting the bloggers on the back for a job well done. After witnesses were harassed at the family events.”

Read’s team asked Judge Cannone to postpone the April 1st trial date. The request stems from Read’s ongoing federal appeal, where she seeks to get 2 of her charges, including 2nd-degree murder dropped.

Judge Beverly Cannone expressed reservations about delaying the proceedings, citing the extensive preparations already underway.

The prosecution and defense are due back in court for another hearing on Thursday.

