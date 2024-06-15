Jordan's Furniture gifts 1,000 bikes to Boston Boys and Girls Clubs

Jordan’s Furniture ensured that thousands of kids in the Boston area had a brand new set of wheels for the summer.

Jordan’s donated 1,000 Diamondbacks bicycles to members of Boys and Girls clubs in the Boston area.

Each child received a helmet, lock, safety information and a personalized nameplate.

Jordan’s president Eliot Tatelman told Boston 25 that the goal is to foster health, youth development and physical wellness in the city.

“I thought back to when I was a kid and had a bike; what it meant to me,” Eliot explained. “And I saw so many kids today with such problems... i said ‘I think every kid deserves to have a bike.’”

Boston police commissioner Michael Cox echoed the sentiment.

‘We hope you have a safe and fun summer, and starting off with bikes i think is a great way to do that,” Cox said.

Organizers say they hope the kids will pay the good deed forward by giving their bikes to another child when they’ve outgrown them.

