Jonas Brothers announce “The Burning Up Tour All Over Again” with a Boston stop

BOSTON — The Jonas Brothers are burning it up all over again—and they’re bringing the celebration to Boston.

The band announced “The Burning Up Tour All Over Again,” with a stop at TD Garden on Friday, Sept. 25.

“It’s a celebration of the songs, the memories, and everything that made the burning up era so special, ALL OVER AGAIN,” the Jonas Brothers said in announcing the tour.

The Boston show will give fans a chance to hear the songs that helped launch the brothers’ career alongside music from their years as one of pop’s biggest groups.

Magnus Ferrell, Franklin Jonas and All Time Low will join the Jonas Brothers as special guests on select dates.

The excitement is already building, with all Madison Square Garden shows sold out.

Tickets for the Boston show go on sale Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. local time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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