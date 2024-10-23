Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island launches 3-year bachelor’s degree programs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — One university in New England is now offering students a faster way to graduate from college.

Johnson & Wales University on Wednesday announced the launch of three-year, in-person bachelor’s degree programs in several academic fields.

The university is “the first higher education institution in the nation to offer this type of three-year, in-person bachelor’s degree option,” university officials said in a statement.

The three-year programs are in computer science, criminal justice, graphic design, and hospitality management.

“Designed to meet the needs of students who are eager to enter the workforce quickly and with less financial burden, these new programs provide a rigorous and comprehensive education in three years instead of the traditional four years,” officials said.

“At Johnson & Wales, we are committed to providing our students with educational opportunities that are accessible and transformative,” Johnson & Wales University Chancellor Mim Runey said in a statement.

“Offering three-year bachelor’s degree programs with just 90 credits allows more students to begin their career journeys sooner – and with a lower financial obligation,” Runey said. “This is what parents and students have been asking of higher education, and I’m excited that Johnson & Wales University is the first in the nation to deliver upon that need.”

In September, the New England Commission for Higher Education granted approval to Johnson & Wales University to offer the 90-96 credit, three-year degrees under the university’s current accreditation.

For more than a century, the standard among accrediting bodies for higher education has been that bachelor’s degrees require a minimum of 120 credit hours of study, university officials said.

How Will it Work?

The new programs will require the same core general education foundation credits as the current four-year bachelor’s degree and the same major study classes, according to the university.

Unlike accelerated degrees where students graduate early by taking classes year-round and/or bring in credits from high school, students in the three-year degree programs will carry a regular semester load of classes during the academic year.

Students in the 3-year bachelor’s programs will count workplace experiences gained during the academic year and summers toward degree requirements and will take fewer or no elective classes, instead focusing on their major course of study.

“These three-year bachelor’s degree programs are designed to provide students with a comprehensive education that is both intensive and immersive. The degrees chosen for the three-year bachelor’s degree program were selected because they are in industries with current high demand,” Jennifer Galipeau, Johnson & Wales University associate provost, said in a statement.

“By integrating experiential learning opportunities across all of our degree programs, we ensure that our graduates are not only academically prepared, but also equipped with the practical skills needed to excel in their careers,” Galipeau added.

The university will continue to offer four-year bachelor’s degrees in more than 80 other majors, including all four of the programs offered as three-year degrees. All students will have access to the full offerings of extracurricular activities, programs, and professional opportunities.

Program Start Date and Application Process

The new programs will begin accepting applications immediately in Fall 2024, with the first class of students starting in the Fall 2025 semester.

Prospective students can apply through the JWU website which includes detailed information about the application requirements, deadlines, and the selection process.

Founded in 1914, Johnson & Wales University is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with more than 8,000 graduate, undergraduate and online students at its campuses in Providence, Rhode Island and Charlotte, North Carolina.

